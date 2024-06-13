Left Menu

Heat and Cold: Unseen Dangers to Children's Brain Development

A new research reveals that children and foetuses exposed to extreme hot and cold environments may experience structural brain changes. The study highlights the impact of such exposures on white matter, crucial for brain communication. Vulnerable children's immature temperature regulation exacerbates these effects, influencing their long-term cognitive functions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:58 IST
Heat and Cold: Unseen Dangers to Children's Brain Development
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Children and fetuses exposed to extreme hot and cold environments may experience critical impacts on their brain's white matter, essential for interregional communication, a recent study reveals.

Researchers emphasize that children's immature temperature regulation mechanisms make them particularly susceptible to environmental extremes. These early exposures can lead to lasting changes in white matter microstructure, the findings published in Nature Climate Change indicate.

Researchers, led by Mònica Guxens of the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, examined nearly 2,700 preteens. The study suggests that exposure to abnormal temperatures during pregnancy and early childhood significantly affects brain development, resulting in slower maturation rates of white matter, which can later impact cognitive and mental health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024