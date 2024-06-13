Pakistan Braces for Monsoon Deluge: UN Issues Grave Warning

An estimated 200,000 people in Pakistan could be affected by the impending monsoon season, which is anticipated to bring heavier rainfall than usual, a top UN official warned on Thursday.

The United Nations, working with local authorities, has prepared a contingency plan with USD 40 million set aside to address any emergencies, according to Mohamed Yahya, the newly appointed Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Yahya mentioned that Pakistani weather forecasters are predicting above-normal rainfall in the coming weeks. However, the expected rains are not anticipated to be as severe as those in 2022, which resulted in devastating floods that killed 1,739 people, destroyed 2 million homes, and submerged one-third of the country.

Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change, exacerbated by its melting northern glaciers and rising air temperatures. Warmer air holds more moisture, intensifying monsoon rains.

Public opinion and some government officials have only recently begun to acknowledge the significant impact of climate change on daily life. Changing weather patterns are forcing cities to enhance infrastructure and farmers to adapt their practices.

The 2022 floods inflicted over USD 30 billion in damage on Pakistan's already strained economy.

Analysts and officials say Pakistan's failure to meet economic growth targets in recent years results from recurrent man-made disasters, including droughts, heatwaves, and heavy rains, which have severely damaged infrastructure.

Pakistan, contributing less than 1 percent to global carbon emissions, is disproportionately suffering from climate disasters. The country recorded its wettest April since 1961, with more than double the usual monthly rainfall.

Yahya has been in contact with Pakistan's ministry of climate change, which is also preparing contingency plans for the monsoon season, running from July to October.

Earlier this week, Pakistani weather forecasters advised people to stay indoors as the third heatwave in a month began. A recent UNICEF study indicated that Pakistan could avert 175,000 deaths by 2030 by developing resilient energy systems for health facilities.

On Thursday, temperatures soared to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in various parts of Pakistan, compelling people to stay indoors. Authorities are advising hydration and reduced travel.

