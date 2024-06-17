Left Menu

Rustomjee Group Launches Luxury '180 Bayview' in Matunga West

Rustomjee Group has launched 'Rustomjee 180 Bayview' in Matunga West, Mumbai, with a target Gross Development Value of INR 1300 crore. The project features luxury apartments, panoramic Arabian Sea views, and modern amenities aimed at creating an uber-luxury lifestyle. The project emphasizes community living with diverse amenities for all residents.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rustomjee Group, a prominent real estate developer in Mumbai, has officially launched 'Rustomjee 180 Bayview' in the coveted Matunga West area. The project anticipates a Gross Development Value of approximately INR 1300 crore, with a goal of achieving INR 400 crore in business within the first year of launch.

Located in the heart of Mumbai, 'Rustomjee 180 Bayview' offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Sea from nearly all apartments. The development includes 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and duplex apartments ranging from 800 to over 2,200 square feet, set for completion by 2028. The design incorporates nature-inspired elements, creating a serene and connected living environment.

The upscale project boasts a wide range of amenities tailored for different age groups, from recreational zones for children to leisure spaces for adults and seniors. Furthermore, the rooftop amenities feature an infinity edge pool, a multipurpose lawn, and swing pods, providing a luxurious lifestyle in a vibrant community setting.

