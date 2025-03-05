Casagrand Expands Footprint in Hyderabad with Major Residential Projects

Real estate developer Casagrand is set to expand its presence in Hyderabad by developing 2.74 million square feet of residential space, consisting of modern apartments and luxury villas. This comes two years after unveiling its inaugural project in the city, as detailed by Arun Mn, the company's Founder and Managing Director.

The projects are strategically located in Mankhal, Attapur, Gowdavalli, and Kompally, tapping into Hyderabad's rapidly growing real estate market. The city boasts a robust urban framework and world-class infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for Casagrand's ambitious expansion plans.

With a strong presence in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru, Casagrand is poised to meet the evolving needs of Hyderabad's homebuyers by offering modern architectural designs and sustainable living solutions. The company's dedication to quality and innovation continues to reinforce its reputation in South India's real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)