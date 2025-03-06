Left Menu

Brigade Group launches premium residential project Altius in Chennai

Chennai is set to become our second largest market after Bengaluru and we aim to double our growth in the city across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality, said the companys Managing Director Pavitra Shankar.We have developed the iconic World Trade Center Chennai and more recently, launched Brigade Icon on Mount Road, our most premium offering.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:04 IST
Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises Ltd has rolled out its premium residential project, offering a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore, a top official said on Thursday.

To come up in neighbouring Sholinganallur, the tallest residential project on the popular Information Technology Corridor in the city, would comprise 143 metre tall three towers of 43 floors each, with 1.4 million sq ft residential area.

Spread across 6.5 acre land, 'Brigade Altius' would be one of the tallest towers in the region and would feature 50,000 sq ft of world class amenities and leisure facilities, the Bengaluru head-quartered company said in a statement here.

''Our focus is on the three big South Indian markets of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Chennai is set to become our second largest market after Bengaluru and we aim to double our growth in the city across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality,'' said the company's Managing Director Pavitra Shankar.

''We have developed the iconic World Trade Center Chennai and more recently, launched Brigade Icon on Mount Road, our most premium offering. With the launch of Brigade Altius, we continue to strengthen our presence and commitment to Chennai's growth,'' she added.

The apartments would be unique in their design with no shared walls between units ensuring privacy and the towers would be connected by a skybridge, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

