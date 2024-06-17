Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Novolipetsk Plant Again
Four Ukrainian drones targeted the major Russian Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in the Lipetsk region on Monday night, reported the plant's owner, Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK). Despite the attack, the factory, which produces only civilian products, remains operational. This incident marks the fourth attack on the plant this year.
