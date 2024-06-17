Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Novolipetsk Plant Again

Four Ukrainian drones targeted the major Russian Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in the Lipetsk region on Monday night, reported the plant's owner, Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK). Despite the attack, the factory, which produces only civilian products, remains operational. This incident marks the fourth attack on the plant this year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Four Ukrainian drones attacked the major Russian Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in the Lipetsk region during an overnight incident on Monday, its owner Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) said.

NLMK said that the factory, which it says produces exclusively civilian products, continues to operate normally. The plant has already been attacked four times this year, NLMK said.

