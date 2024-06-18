Left Menu

German Robotics Industry Battles Rising Chinese Competition

The German robotics industry is facing significant challenges due to increased competition from Chinese suppliers. According to Frank Konrad from the VDMA, these competitors have grown in China and are now entering the European market, further impacting Germany’s already struggling economy.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Growing competition from China is weighing on the outlook for Germany's robotic industry, which is already struggling with falling orders in a weak domestic economy, a representative of the VDMA engineering association told Reuters.

"Competition is fierce," Frank Konrad, head of VDMA's robotics and automation department, said in comments published on Monday. "Many Chinese suppliers have grown strongly in their home markets and are now pushing into Europe."

