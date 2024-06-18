German Robotics Industry Battles Rising Chinese Competition
The German robotics industry is facing significant challenges due to increased competition from Chinese suppliers. According to Frank Konrad from the VDMA, these competitors have grown in China and are now entering the European market, further impacting Germany’s already struggling economy.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
German robotics industry faces stiff competition from China, VDMA says
Growing competition from China is weighing on the outlook for Germany's robotic industry, which is already struggling with falling orders in a weak domestic economy, a representative of the VDMA engineering association told Reuters.
"Competition is fierce," Frank Konrad, head of VDMA's robotics and automation department, said in comments published on Monday. "Many Chinese suppliers have grown strongly in their home markets and are now pushing into Europe."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lear Corporation to Acquire Spanish Automation Leader WIP
Colliers Acquires Leading Canadian Engineering Firm Englobe
Ness Digital Engineering Acquires Intricity: A Strategic Move to Enhance Data Offerings
Contentstack Unveils Personalization Reimagined, Powered by Brand-Relevant AI and Automation
Titagarh Rail Innovates with New Bangalore Engineering Hub