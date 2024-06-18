Left Menu

Odd News Highlights: Vietnam Loves Putin, Sunscreen Soccer, and Swiss Turf Trouble

From the enthusiasm of old Hanoians for an expected visit by President Putin, to the Swiss soccer squad moving camps due to poor turf, and free sunscreen at Euro 2024 amidst heavy rain—this odd news highlights the quirkiest current events. Discover how these unique stories unfold across the globe.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 10:31 IST
Odd News Highlights: Vietnam Loves Putin, Sunscreen Soccer, and Swiss Turf Trouble
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Old Hanoians hail 'world leader' Putin ahead of expected visit

Nguyen Thi Hong Van's Russian souvenir shop may be a bit of an oddity in the Vietnamese capital but her gifts sell very well, she says, reflecting the enthusiasm old Hanoians have for an expected visit by President Vladimir Putin. "Vietnamese people love Russian products very much," she told Reuters, surrounded by Matryoshka dolls and caps featuring embroidered CCCP, the Cyrillic abbreviation for the Soviet Union (USSR).

Soccer-Free sunscreen as fans dodge heavy rain at Euro 2024

Wear sunscreen is the advice at Euro 2024 from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection in Germany, which is doing all it can to protect fans from the dangers of UV radiation, but for now most are seeking shelter from the rain. For the massive number of fans flocking to 10 cities around Germany, sunscreen may not be top of their list when it comes to packing for the trip, but it is available free of charge.

Soccer-Swiss swap training base after new turf dies

Switzerland's squad have had to move their Euro 2024 training sessions ahead of Wednesday's Group A clash with Scotland because of the poor quality of the turf at their camp. Murat Yakin's team had been based at the home of lower-tier German club Stuttgarter Kickers but the newly laid turf began to die out, raising fears of players getting injured.

