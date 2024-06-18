Left Menu

Berlin's Euro 2024 Fan Zones Close Amid Extreme Weather Alerts

Berlin's two Euro 2024 fan zones will close on Tuesday due to severe weather warnings. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail are forecasted around the area. Although no matches are scheduled in Berlin, fans would have gathered to watch games taking place in other cities. Safety remains a priority.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:14 IST
Berlin's Euro 2024 Fan Zones Close Amid Extreme Weather Alerts
  • Germany

Berlin's two Euro 2024 fan zones, which attract tens of thousands of guests for public viewing of matches, will be closed on Tuesday due to an extreme weather warning, organisers said. Germany's weather service has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail for the wider area around the capital later in the day.

There are no matches in Berlin on Tuesday but fans would have gathered at the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag areas to watch Georgia take on Turkey in Dortmund before the evening game in Leipzig between Portugal and the Czech Republic. "Safety of the visitors is the top priority," said Moritz van Duelmen, of organisers Kulturprojekt Berlin.

The fan zones are expected to re-open on Wednesday.

