Incessant Rains Ravage Meghalaya: Lives Lost, Thousands Affected
Continuous rainfall in Meghalaya has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and affected over 3,000 people. The deceased were Probino Warbah and Kantly Maram from East and West Khasi Hills, respectively. The state has activated emergency response protocols to assist the affected populations.
- Country:
- India
Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in Meghalaya, claiming two lives and impacting over 3,000 residents." The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) announced Tuesday.
The casualties include Probino Warbah, 48, from Tynring Village, East Khasi Hills, who drowned on June 10, and Kantly Maram, 49, from Nongkroh Rambrai Village, West Khasi Hills, who was struck by lightning on June 12.
Authorities report that 3,037 people across 42 villages in six districts have been affected since the rain began on June 10. All districts have been instructed to activate Incident Response Teams, keep District Emergency Operation Centres operational around the clock, issue public advisories, and provide immediate relief measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Heatwave Claims 20 Lives in Three Days, Relief Measures Underway
Delhi's Strategic Water Battle: Quick Response Teams Spring Into Action
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Unveils TET-2024 Results: Relief Measures Announced for Applicants
CII Recommends Budget Relief Measures to Boost Consumption
Modi Reviews Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Urgent Relief Measures Announced