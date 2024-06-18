Incessant Rains Ravage Meghalaya: Lives Lost, Thousands Affected

Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in Meghalaya, claiming two lives and impacting over 3,000 residents." The Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) announced Tuesday.

The casualties include Probino Warbah, 48, from Tynring Village, East Khasi Hills, who drowned on June 10, and Kantly Maram, 49, from Nongkroh Rambrai Village, West Khasi Hills, who was struck by lightning on June 12.

Authorities report that 3,037 people across 42 villages in six districts have been affected since the rain began on June 10. All districts have been instructed to activate Incident Response Teams, keep District Emergency Operation Centres operational around the clock, issue public advisories, and provide immediate relief measures.

