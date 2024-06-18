Delhi Takes Green Measures to Tackle Monkey Menace

In a significant move to address the city's increasing human-animal conflict, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed officials to plant fruit trees strategically. The Raj Niwas reported this on Tuesday.

During an inter-departmental meeting reviewing the plantation efforts, Saxena highlighted the critical tripping point the region had reached due to ongoing heat waves. 'There can be no compromise with plantation, afforestation, and reforestation,' he asserted.

The LG instructed the planting of fast-fruiting trees such as bananas, guavas, java plums, and mangoes in forested areas to ensure food and habitat for monkeys and birds. The initiative aims to minimize man-animal conflict and control the growing monkey menace in the city, also addressing traffic issues caused by feeding animals on roads.

Directions were issued to several Delhi government departments, including Environment and Forests, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Public Works. The LG emphasized avoiding tree planting on footpaths and instead urged planting on central verges with installed water pipelines and sprinklers to reduce pollution and traffic jams caused by mobile tanker watering.

Saplings will be distributed free of cost, with engagement from RWAs for plantation and growth monitoring. Further, Saxena called for planting near railway tracks and school boundaries, and a directive to the DDA and NDMC to maintain a 90% survival rate for the plantations was issued.

