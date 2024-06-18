Evacuation Chaos: Raging Wildfires Force Ruidoso Residents to Flee

In a swift and chaotic turn of events, residents of Ruidoso, New Mexico, faced urgent evacuation orders as aggressive wildfires closed in on their village.

With traffic clogging the typically serene streets and smoke engulfing the skyline, the escape was fraught with challenges. Emergency officials emphasized immediate evacuation, urging people to leave behind belongings for their safety.

As 100-foot flames loomed and air quality deteriorated, the Public Service Company of New Mexico cut power to parts of the village. The fires, spanning over 22 square miles with zero containment, threatened multiple structures and prompted the closure of a section of US Highway 70.

