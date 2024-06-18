Left Menu

Evacuation Chaos: Raging Wildfires Force Ruidoso Residents to Flee

Residents of Ruidoso, New Mexico, were forced to evacuate as fast-moving wildfires threatened the village. Traffic congestion and dense smoke hampered the escape efforts, while power outages and communication challenges added to the disorder. The fires, originating from the Mescalero Apache Reservation, threatened multiple structures, forcing an urgent and chaotic evacuation.

PTI | Santafe | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:53 IST
Evacuation Chaos: Raging Wildfires Force Ruidoso Residents to Flee
AI Generated Representative Image

In a swift and chaotic turn of events, residents of Ruidoso, New Mexico, faced urgent evacuation orders as aggressive wildfires closed in on their village.

With traffic clogging the typically serene streets and smoke engulfing the skyline, the escape was fraught with challenges. Emergency officials emphasized immediate evacuation, urging people to leave behind belongings for their safety.

As 100-foot flames loomed and air quality deteriorated, the Public Service Company of New Mexico cut power to parts of the village. The fires, spanning over 22 square miles with zero containment, threatened multiple structures and prompted the closure of a section of US Highway 70.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024