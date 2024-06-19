Incessant Rain Triggers Landslides and Floods in Arunachal Pradesh

Incessant rain over the past few days has triggered landslides and flood-like situations in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, officials reported on Wednesday.

The state capital witnessed numerous landslides, with severe waterlogging along the Doimuk-Potin Road and sections of the Itanagar-Yupia Road.

A section of NH-415 and a culvert were washed away at the Karsingsa sinking zone on Tuesday morning, cutting off connectivity between Nirjuli and Banderdewa. Traffic has been redirected via Gumto Road.

With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rains, district administration has urged residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer locations or relief camps. Eight relief camps have been set up to support those affected by the landslides and floods.

Landslides also damaged vehicles and a newly constructed house in Banderdewa. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported. Other districts also reported landslides, and major rivers and tributaries are experiencing high water levels but remain below danger marks.

West Siang District Disaster Management Officer Dorjee Nima stated that agricultural lands were damaged by flooding in Taba Sora village due to the Hu stream, a tributary of the Yomgo river. Aalo township experienced artificial flooding because of poor drainage systems, he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also heads the Disaster Management department, held a review meeting on Wednesday with officials to assess monsoon preparedness. ''Chaired a review meeting today with the Department of Disaster Management to assess our monsoon preparedness, in the presence of Hon'ble Advisor Disaster Management Shri Nakap Nalo Ji,'' Khandu posted on X.

''Ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens is our top priority. We are committed to proactive measures and coordinated efforts to effectively manage and mitigate monsoon-related challenges. Let's stay alert and work together for a resilient Arunachal Pradesh,'' the chief minister emphasized.

Khandu has advised citizens to remain safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather advisories, emphasizing that the administration is on high alert to ensure everyone's safety.

