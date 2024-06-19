Successful Rescue Operation in North Sikkim: Evacuation of 1,447 Tourists Completed
The rescue operations in North Sikkim concluded on Wednesday, evacuating the remaining 158 stranded tourists. Over the past three days, a total of 1,447 tourists were rescued. The tourists stranded due to landslides were transported to safer areas by the district administration and various agencies.
In a significant operation, the rescue activities in North Sikkim concluded successfully on Wednesday, with the evacuation of the last 158 stranded tourists. Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri announced the completion of the three-day-long mission that saw 1,447 tourists rescued.
The rescue efforts began on Monday with 64 tourists being evacuated, followed by a significant increase on Tuesday with 1,225 tourists safely transported. By Wednesday, the remaining 158 tourists were also evacuated, finalizing the rescue mission.
Due to landslides triggered by heavy rain, around 1,500 tourists were stranded in Lachung. The joint effort saw most tourists transported to Gangtok, significantly aided by the district administration, police, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, TAAS, local panchayats, and volunteers.
