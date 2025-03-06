DWS Closely Monitors Vaal Dam Levels Amid Heavy Rains, Implements Controlled Water Releases

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is actively monitoring water levels at the Vaal Dam following continuous heavy rainfall to ensure the dam remains within safe operational limits while maintaining its full storage capacity.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa confirmed that the department is taking necessary precautions in compliance with dam safety standards and hydrological monitoring systems. These measures are aimed at preserving the integrity of water infrastructure, mitigating flood risks, and ensuring public safety.

As of the latest readings, the Vaal Dam stands at 98.99% full. In adherence to the DWS flood management plan, water is currently being released at a rate of 61.2 cubic metres per second (m³/s) through five operational valves. This controlled release is designed to maintain the dam’s capacity within a range of 100% - 103%, balancing inflows and outflows without causing the river to overtop its banks.

"The Vaal Dam has a total of eight valves, with normal day-to-day releases typically involving two valves at a rate between 16.8 m³/s and 17.6 m³/s to maintain a natural river flow," Mavasa explained.

Downstream, the Bloemhof Dam, which is part of the Vaal River system, has reached 100.94% capacity but retains an additional 16% flood absorption capacity. Due to increased inflows from the upper catchments and ongoing rainfall in the Bloemhof area, controlled releases have been initiated at a rate of 320 m³/s through outlet pipes. These measures ensure that the dam remains at or below its full supply capacity to prevent overflow and maintain structural integrity.

While there are currently no open sluice gates at either the Vaal or Bloemhof dams, hydrological monitoring and forecasting indicate that the Vaal Dam may reach 100% in the coming days. If rainfall persists and inflows continue to rise, additional releases may be necessary to prevent dam breaches and potential flooding.

Mavasa highlighted that tributaries such as Suikerboschrand, Klip, and Rietspruit are also contributing to the rising water levels along the Vaal River. This necessitates ongoing coordination between the DWS, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs), and local municipalities to manage flood risks effectively.

The department is actively engaging with key stakeholders, including local police services (the Police Water Wing), farmers, and residents upstream and downstream of the Vaal River, to provide regular updates on water levels and issue early flood warnings. Emergency protocols, including potential evacuation plans, will be implemented if required.

As part of its national flood management strategy, the DWS enforces dam safety protocols when reservoirs exceed their full capacity. These measures are critical in preventing dam failures, which could result in severe flooding, destruction of infrastructure, and water supply disruptions in affected regions.

With heavy rainfall persisting across several parts of the country, the DWS will continue monitoring all major dams and implement controlled releases as per established safety guidelines to avert potential disasters.