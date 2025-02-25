Left Menu

Storm Alert: Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains and Snowfall

The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rain and snow in several districts, forecasting adverse weather from February 26 to March 1. A significant rainfall deficit has been noted across the state, with temperatures dropping as weather conditions become increasingly severe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:20 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department has alerted residents to prepare for severe weather conditions over the coming days. Warnings for heavy rain and snow have been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and other districts, with precipitation expected to intensify from February 27 to 28.

While the sky remains heavily clouded, temperatures have dropped noticeably, exacerbated by strong winds sweeping through the region. Previously warm areas like Una experienced a significant dip in temperature, dropping from 28.0 degrees to 20.6 degrees in just 24 hours.

The weather patterns have revealed a striking deficit in rainfall this winter, with the state recording 50.6 mm between January 1 and February 25, far below the typical 172.2 mm. All districts have reported a rainfall deficit, with Bilaspur and Kullu among the most affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

