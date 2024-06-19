India Scorches: Heat Wave Sparks Widespread Crisis

India remains in the throes of an extreme heat wave, with temperatures skyrocketing above 40 degrees Celsius across northern and eastern regions. The relentless heat has resulted in a spike in heatstroke cases and several fatalities, compelling the Centre to issue advisories to hospitals for setting up specialized heatstroke units.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a slight respite may come with an approaching western disturbance, although it will offer only marginal relief. The Monsoon is expected to advance further, but its progress has been notably slow, exacerbating the situation in the north.

Power grids and water supplies are under intense stress, adding to the challenges faced by citizens. The Union Health Ministry has directed all states to maintain detailed records of heatstroke cases and fatalities, emphasizing the severe impact climate change appears to be having on India's weather patterns.

