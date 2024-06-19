Left Menu

India Scorches: Heat Wave Sparks Widespread Crisis

India is experiencing one of its hottest summers yet, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in multiple states. The persistent heat wave has led to a surge in heatstroke cases and increased pressure on hospitals and power grids. The government has issued advisories to manage the crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:21 IST
India Scorches: Heat Wave Sparks Widespread Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India remains in the throes of an extreme heat wave, with temperatures skyrocketing above 40 degrees Celsius across northern and eastern regions. The relentless heat has resulted in a spike in heatstroke cases and several fatalities, compelling the Centre to issue advisories to hospitals for setting up specialized heatstroke units.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a slight respite may come with an approaching western disturbance, although it will offer only marginal relief. The Monsoon is expected to advance further, but its progress has been notably slow, exacerbating the situation in the north.

Power grids and water supplies are under intense stress, adding to the challenges faced by citizens. The Union Health Ministry has directed all states to maintain detailed records of heatstroke cases and fatalities, emphasizing the severe impact climate change appears to be having on India's weather patterns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024