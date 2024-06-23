Left Menu

Third Bridge Collapse in Bihar Sparks Concerns Over Infrastructure Quality

An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district, Bihar, on Sunday, marking the third such incident in less than a week. No casualties were reported. Authorities have initiated a departmental inquiry to determine the cause and ensure accountability.

PTI | Motihari | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:35 IST
Third Bridge Collapse in Bihar Sparks Concerns Over Infrastructure Quality
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on Sunday, marking the third such incident in Bihar within a week, authorities confirmed.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the event that occurred in Ghorasahan block, Motihari. The 16-metre-long bridge, costing Rs 1.5 crore, was being built by the state's Rural Works Department (RWD) to connect Amwa village to other regions.

Additional Chief Secretary of RWD Dipak Kumar Singh announced a departmental inquiry to uncover the cause of the collapse, assuring strict action against those found responsible. Senior district officers have arrived at the scene, pending a detailed report.

District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal indicated preliminary investigations showed some locals had opposed the construction of certain pillars. Police are currently investigating these claims.

This incident follows similar collapses in Siwan and Araria districts last week. Though no casualties have been reported in these consecutive incidents, they raise serious concerns about the quality of public works in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024