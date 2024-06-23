Third Bridge Collapse in Bihar Sparks Concerns Over Infrastructure Quality
An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district, Bihar, on Sunday, marking the third such incident in less than a week. No casualties were reported. Authorities have initiated a departmental inquiry to determine the cause and ensure accountability.
An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on Sunday, marking the third such incident in Bihar within a week, authorities confirmed.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the event that occurred in Ghorasahan block, Motihari. The 16-metre-long bridge, costing Rs 1.5 crore, was being built by the state's Rural Works Department (RWD) to connect Amwa village to other regions.
Additional Chief Secretary of RWD Dipak Kumar Singh announced a departmental inquiry to uncover the cause of the collapse, assuring strict action against those found responsible. Senior district officers have arrived at the scene, pending a detailed report.
District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal indicated preliminary investigations showed some locals had opposed the construction of certain pillars. Police are currently investigating these claims.
This incident follows similar collapses in Siwan and Araria districts last week. Though no casualties have been reported in these consecutive incidents, they raise serious concerns about the quality of public works in the state.
