Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Green Initiative: 35 Crore Saplings to Boost State's Green Cover

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an ambitious campaign to plant 35 crore saplings this year, aiming to increase the state's green cover from 9% to 15% by 2026-27. The project will see contributions from various state departments, with high-quality saplings provided for stakeholders.

PTI | Uttarpradesh | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Green Initiative: 35 Crore Saplings to Boost State's Green Cover
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a major environmental push, the Uttar Pradesh government has kicked off a statewide campaign to plant a staggering 35 crore saplings this year, officials announced on Sunday.

The initiative targets increasing the state's green cover from 9% to 15% by 2026-27. High-quality saplings will be made available to all stakeholders to ensure the campaign's success.

State departments have been assigned specific planting targets. The forest department is set to plant 140 million seedlings, while the rural development department will contribute 125.9 million. Agriculture, horticulture, Panchayati Raj, revenue, urban development, and higher education departments have also been allotted significant goals.

Plantations will occur on various lands, including village panchayat, development authorities, industrial complexes, forest, defence, and railway properties, as well as around expressways and canals. Additionally, grounds of medical and educational institutions, government properties, and private land—with the owners' approval—will be utilized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024