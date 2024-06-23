Uttar Pradesh's Green Initiative: 35 Crore Saplings to Boost State's Green Cover

In a major environmental push, the Uttar Pradesh government has kicked off a statewide campaign to plant a staggering 35 crore saplings this year, officials announced on Sunday.

The initiative targets increasing the state's green cover from 9% to 15% by 2026-27. High-quality saplings will be made available to all stakeholders to ensure the campaign's success.

State departments have been assigned specific planting targets. The forest department is set to plant 140 million seedlings, while the rural development department will contribute 125.9 million. Agriculture, horticulture, Panchayati Raj, revenue, urban development, and higher education departments have also been allotted significant goals.

Plantations will occur on various lands, including village panchayat, development authorities, industrial complexes, forest, defence, and railway properties, as well as around expressways and canals. Additionally, grounds of medical and educational institutions, government properties, and private land—with the owners' approval—will be utilized.

