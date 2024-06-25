Fire Erupts in Safdarjung Hospital’s Emergency Building

A fire erupted in the old emergency building of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. DFS chief Atul Garg stated that the fire department received an alert at approximately 10.40 am.

'The fire broke out at gate 6 of the old emergency building. Seven fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to contain the blaze, which was located in the building's storeroom,' Garg added.

