Extreme Heatwave Claims 20 Lives in Karachi

Hit by the extremely hot weather, at least 20 people have died in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, during the last 48 hours, with scores of others suffering from heatstroke, officials reported on Tuesday.

Rescue officials indicated that 10 more bodies were found on the streets of Karachi and other locations on Tuesday. This follows the discovery of 10 bodies on Monday, all suspected victims of the ongoing heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

Authorities confirmed that the bodies showed no signs of injury. "Most of the bodies are those of chronic drug users found on footpaths or roadsides, likely due to excessive heat exposure," stated Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed.

Temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius on Monday, up from 41 degrees on Sunday, exceedingly high for coastal cities like Karachi. Dr. Syed mentioned numerous heatstroke cases reported at the emergency departments of three government hospitals.

Furthermore, Edhi Welfare Foundation officials reported a significant increase in the number of bodies received at their mortuaries. "Since June 23, our three mortuaries have received at least 40 bodies, reflecting more than a three-fold increase," said Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation.

The meteorological office has forecast continued hot weather over the next two days, with temperatures ranging from 38 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

