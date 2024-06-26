Deadly Heat Wave Claims Hundreds in Karachi

A searing heat wave in Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, has claimed at least 450 lives over the last four days, according to a leading NGO.

The Edhi Foundation reported receiving 427 bodies in four days, excluding Wednesday, in contrast to the Sindh government's report of just 23 fatalities in government hospitals over the same period.

Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days in the coastal city, worsening living conditions, especially for the poor and homeless.

"Our mortuaries in Karachi are overflowing; we have no space left for more bodies," said Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation.

The foundation, known for its extensive welfare services, said many of the deceased came from areas suffering from constant power outages during this extreme weather.

Edhi noted that many of the victims were homeless or drug addicts who succumbed to the relentless heat while out in the open.

Karachites are also enduring prolonged power cuts as Karachi Electric cites unresolved dues of Rs 10 billion from the Sindh government.

The financial capital of Pakistan, Karachi is a melting pot of migrants and is grappling with overcrowding and infrastructure challenges.

