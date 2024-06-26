KZN Premier Pledges Commitment to Storm Recovery and Resilience Building

Thamsanqa Ntuli, recently inaugurated as Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, has reiterated the provincial government's dedication to rebuilding areas affected by recent devastating storms and implementing measures to enhance resilience against future occurrences.

Ntuli made these assurances during an oversight visit to uThongathi on Tuesday, where he assessed government relief interventions in response to the severe storms that ravaged six district municipalities earlier this month, causing estimated damages exceeding R1.3 billion.

Accompanied by MECs for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, Reverend Musa Keith Zondi, and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Reverend Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi, among others, Ntuli evaluated the effectiveness of relief efforts. He personally inspected aid distribution and essential service provisions to ensure assistance reached those most in need.

Engaging directly with affected community members, Ntuli offered support, listened to their concerns, and pledged ongoing government efforts to restore normalcy and enhance quality of life for all affected individuals.

“Our plans include bolstering infrastructure resilience, improving early warning systems, and supporting community preparedness initiatives. The road to recovery will be challenging, but together, we can rebuild stronger and more resilient communities,” Ntuli reassured the community.

During his visit, Ntuli also consulted with local leaders and community representatives to gain firsthand insights into the ground realities and needs.

“Listening to the stories of those affected and witnessing the devastation has strengthened our resolve to support uThongathi and surrounding areas. The resilience and determination shown by the people here are truly inspiring, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives,” Ntuli affirmed.

He expressed profound gratitude to social partners for their invaluable contributions during this trying time, acknowledging the pivotal role played by Non-Governmental Organizations, donors, and volunteers in providing immediate relief and support to storm victims.

Ntuli highlighted the remarkable spirit of unity and cooperation demonstrated in uThongathi as a testament to KwaZulu-Natal’s strength and resilience.

“The swift and generous response from our social partners has been overwhelming, offering much-needed relief and hope to those who have suffered profound losses,” Ntuli acknowledged.

Looking ahead, the Premier emphasized the critical need for collaboration between government entities, private sector partners, and community organizations to effectively address the aftermath of natural disasters and ensure sustainable recovery and resilience building.

The commitment and collaborative efforts outlined by Premier Ntuli underscore a proactive approach towards rebuilding and fortifying KwaZulu-Natal against future challenges, embodying a vision of resilience and community support in times of adversity.