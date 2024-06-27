Left Menu

Nxtra by Airtel Joins RE100 to Commit 100% Renewable Energy

Nxtra by Airtel has pledged to the RE100 initiative, committing to 100% renewable electricity. They operate India's largest network of 12 large and 120 edge data centres, and are striving towards net-zero goals by 2031. They have already contracted 422,000 MWh of renewable energy, saving significant CO2 emissions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:12 IST
Nxtra by Airtel Joins RE100 to Commit 100% Renewable Energy
AI Generated Representative Image
Airtel's data centre division, Nxtra, has taken a landmark step by joining the RE100 initiative—a significant global campaign spearheaded by the Climate Group and Carbon Disclosure Project. The company announced its commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity on Thursday.

With 12 large and 120 edge data centres, Nxtra boasts the largest network of data centres across India. CEO Ashish Arora emphasized the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and its robust strides towards achieving net-zero goals by 2031.

Notably, Nxtra stands as the sole data centre organisation in India to commit to RE100, and is one of only 14 Indian companies to reach this milestone. The firm has already contracted 422,000 MWh of renewable energy, leading to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions in the fiscal year 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

