Tragedy in DLF Phase 3: Speeding Car Claims Life of Two-Year-Old

A two-year-old child died after being hit by a speeding car while playing outside his house in DLF Phase 3. Locals apprehended the driver, who was attempting to flee, and handed him over to the police. The father, Krishna Malakar, reported the incident. An FIR was registered, and the driver was arrested.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in DLF Phase 3 when a two-year-old child lost his life after being struck by a speeding car. The child, playing outside his house, was critically injured and later declared dead at the hospital.

Witnesses quickly apprehended the fleeing driver, handing the suspect over to the authorities. The father, Krishna Malakar, originally from Bihar and residing in the area with his family, lodged a complaint, highlighting that the accident occurred while his children played near the stairs.

Police have confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and the driver, identified as Sunny from Nathupur village, is now under arrest as investigations continue.

