Tragedy in DLF Phase 3: Speeding Car Claims Life of Two-Year-Old

A disturbing incident unfolded in DLF Phase 3 when a two-year-old child lost his life after being struck by a speeding car. The child, playing outside his house, was critically injured and later declared dead at the hospital.

Witnesses quickly apprehended the fleeing driver, handing the suspect over to the authorities. The father, Krishna Malakar, originally from Bihar and residing in the area with his family, lodged a complaint, highlighting that the accident occurred while his children played near the stairs.

Police have confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and the driver, identified as Sunny from Nathupur village, is now under arrest as investigations continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)