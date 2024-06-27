Left Menu

Mumbai's Cooling Relief: Evening Rains Cause Traffic Snarls

Mumbai experienced continuous rains on Thursday evening, lowering temperatures and easing oppressive heat and humidity. Despite relief, the downpour caused traffic delays in various areas, particularly due to water accumulation. The India Meteorological Department forecasts more rain with heavy spells in isolated places over the next few hours.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:46 IST
Continuous evening rains in Mumbai brought much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity on Thursday. The showers led to a drop in temperatures but also resulted in significant traffic snarls.

According to officials, the island city received 25.22 millimetres of rain in a 12-hour period ending at 8pm, while the eastern suburbs saw 31.44 mm and the western parts recorded 25.75 mm.

Suburban trains experienced slight delays, and some areas faced traffic disruptions due to water accumulation on roads. The India Meteorological Department had predicted generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

At around 9pm, a 'nowcast' warned of heavy spells of rain in isolated places in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane, and Raigad over the next 3-4 hours.

