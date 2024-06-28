Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Peru's Coast
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit near the coast of Peru on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). Initially reported as a 6.4 magnitude, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:24 IST
