Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Strikes Peru's Coast

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.4.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data.

