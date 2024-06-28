Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Southern Peru

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southern Peru early Friday. Originating 8 kilometers west of Atiquipa, south of Lima near Chile and Bolivia, it was 28 kilometers deep. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Peru

A strong earthquake has shaken southern Peru, although there have been no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey stated the magnitude 7.2 quake early Friday was centered 8 kilometers (5 miles) west of Atiquipa, a location south of the capital Lima near Chile and Bolivia's borders. The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 28 kilometers (17 miles). The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu mentioned that any threat of a tsunami had already passed.

The affected region is south of Peru's capital city, Lima, and lies close to international borders, raising concerns about potential cross-border implications.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation to determine the full extent of any potential impact or damage caused by this seismic event.

