Odisha Champions Climate-Resilient Farming for a Sustainable Future

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo emphasized the importance of adopting natural and climate-resilient farming techniques to protect soil fertility. Celebrating World Soil Day, he urged a shift to sustainable practices, highlighting soil health as crucial for food security and environmental balance in growing urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On World Soil Day, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo called on farmers, scientists, and stakeholders to embrace sustainable farming practices. Speaking in Bhubaneswar, Deo stressed the critical role of healthy soils in food security and sustainable development.

Deo urged a reduction in chemical inputs and greater adoption of climate-resilient techniques. Under the theme 'Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities', the focus was on the importance of soil health in urban spaces.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted soil's vital significance for life. Experts discussed natural farming and urban gardening while initiatives to improve soil testing were launched, aiming for a sustainable agricultural future in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

