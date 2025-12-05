Odisha Champions Climate-Resilient Farming for a Sustainable Future

On World Soil Day, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo called on farmers, scientists, and stakeholders to embrace sustainable farming practices. Speaking in Bhubaneswar, Deo stressed the critical role of healthy soils in food security and sustainable development.

Deo urged a reduction in chemical inputs and greater adoption of climate-resilient techniques. Under the theme 'Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities', the focus was on the importance of soil health in urban spaces.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted soil's vital significance for life. Experts discussed natural farming and urban gardening while initiatives to improve soil testing were launched, aiming for a sustainable agricultural future in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)