7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Peru, No Immediate Casualties

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southern coast of Peru early Friday, with no immediate reports of casualties. The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean near the district of Atiquipa. The quake was felt in nearby regions, causing road blockages. A tsunami alert was lifted shortly afterward.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:34 IST
7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Peru, No Immediate Casualties
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the southern coast of Peru early Friday, according to authorities. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The US Geological Survey confirmed that the earthquake occurred at 12:36 am local time (0536 GMT). The epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, some 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of the district of Atiquipa, in the province of Caravelí. This location is about 380 miles south of the capital, Lima, near the borders with Chile and Bolivia, with a depth recorded at 17 miles (28 kilometers).

Local reports indicated the earthquake was felt in nearby regions including Ayacucho, Ica, and even the capital. Eder Allca, the mayor of the district of Sancos in Ayacucho, noted that rock slides caused by the quake have left several localities cut off.

The Peruvian Navy's Hydrography and Navigation Directorate issued a tsunami alert for the Peruvian coast, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu later stated that any threat of a tsunami had passed.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Peru due to its location in the seismically active Pacific 'Ring of Fire.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

