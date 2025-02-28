USAID Overhaul: A Tsunami of Change Under Trump's Directive
Under President Trump's administration, USAID faced dramatic restructuring with over 90% aid contracts cut. Workers were briefly reallowed in their offices to collect belongings. Critical humanitarian projects hang in balance, and a reshaping of U.S. foreign assistance strategy is underway amidst controversial scrutiny.
In a sweeping move, President Trump's administration has radically cut back on foreign aid contracts under USAID, leading to over a 90% reduction in aid commitments. Workers were permitted a final entry to gather personal belongings amidst a charged atmosphere in Washington.
The reshaping has sent ripples across global humanitarian efforts, with critical medical and food aid projects left in jeopardy. A significant number of USAID workers have been left in limbo as future operations come to a standstill.
This controversial cessation of contracts signals a pivot in U.S. foreign assistance strategy, sparking heated debates in political circles while leaving a vacuum that adversaries like China and Russia could exploit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
