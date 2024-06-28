Left Menu

Flash Floods Disrupt Traffic in Jammu and Kashmir's Thathri Market

A cloudburst on Friday triggered flash floods in Thathri market, Jammu and Kashmir, causing mudslides and traffic disruptions on the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:42 IST
A cloudburst on Friday unleashed flash floods in Thathri market of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, resulting in significant mudslides affecting several houses and the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway. The incident caused major traffic disruptions.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, according to officials.

The flash floods, which began around 3 am, wreaked havoc in the market area and several residential homes along the highway, trapping some vehicles in the debris.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Thathri, Masood Ahmed Bichoo, noted that the mudslides were extensive due to the sudden cloudburst. However, it occurred near the less populated Army gate area, mitigating potential damage.

'Despite significant debris in the market area, there have been no major losses, and restoration work is ongoing,' Bichoo stated.

SDM Bichoo added that traffic on the highway has been partially restored and they anticipate clearing all debris from the market area by afternoon.

It is worth noting that a similar event on July 20, 2017, had caused substantial damage in Thathri town, washing away a dozen structures near the Jamia Masjid and injuring several people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

