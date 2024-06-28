Flash Floods Disrupt Traffic in Jammu and Kashmir's Thathri Market

A cloudburst on Friday unleashed flash floods in Thathri market of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, resulting in significant mudslides affecting several houses and the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway. The incident caused major traffic disruptions.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, according to officials.

The flash floods, which began around 3 am, wreaked havoc in the market area and several residential homes along the highway, trapping some vehicles in the debris.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Thathri, Masood Ahmed Bichoo, noted that the mudslides were extensive due to the sudden cloudburst. However, it occurred near the less populated Army gate area, mitigating potential damage.

'Despite significant debris in the market area, there have been no major losses, and restoration work is ongoing,' Bichoo stated.

SDM Bichoo added that traffic on the highway has been partially restored and they anticipate clearing all debris from the market area by afternoon.

It is worth noting that a similar event on July 20, 2017, had caused substantial damage in Thathri town, washing away a dozen structures near the Jamia Masjid and injuring several people.

