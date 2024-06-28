Monsoon Havoc: Delhi's Record Rainfall Brings City to Standstill

The monsoon stormed into Delhi on Friday, unleashing a torrent of destruction that inundated the unprepared metropolis. A three-hour downpour led to the collapse of Terminal-1's roof at Delhi airport, resulting in one fatality and the suspension of flight operations. The impact was felt across the city, with many areas submerged under water.

The relentless early morning rain threw India's capital into chaos, claiming another life when a 39-year-old man was electrocuted in Rohini. The collapse of an under-construction wall in Vasant Vihar trapped three laborers, with rescue operations continuing until evening as hopes for their survival faded.

Residents awoke to a rain-soaked city with homes, vehicles, and key tunnels submerged, causing severe traffic snarls and stranding thousands of commuters. The Pragati Maidan tunnel and other key routes were closed, and reports of flooding came from Lutyens Delhi, Hauz Khas, and other upscale neighborhoods.

