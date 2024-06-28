Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Delhi's Record Rainfall Brings City to Standstill

The monsoon's sudden arrival devastated Delhi, collapsing the roof of Terminal-1, claiming lives, and inundating the city. Commuters were stranded, homes flooded, and traffic snarled. The intense rain surpassed historical records, prompting the government to take emergency action and creating political ripples across the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:46 IST
Monsoon Havoc: Delhi's Record Rainfall Brings City to Standstill
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon stormed into Delhi on Friday, unleashing a torrent of destruction that inundated the unprepared metropolis. A three-hour downpour led to the collapse of Terminal-1's roof at Delhi airport, resulting in one fatality and the suspension of flight operations. The impact was felt across the city, with many areas submerged under water.

The relentless early morning rain threw India's capital into chaos, claiming another life when a 39-year-old man was electrocuted in Rohini. The collapse of an under-construction wall in Vasant Vihar trapped three laborers, with rescue operations continuing until evening as hopes for their survival faded.

Residents awoke to a rain-soaked city with homes, vehicles, and key tunnels submerged, causing severe traffic snarls and stranding thousands of commuters. The Pragati Maidan tunnel and other key routes were closed, and reports of flooding came from Lutyens Delhi, Hauz Khas, and other upscale neighborhoods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024