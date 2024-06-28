Monsoon Finally Arrives in Haryana Bringing Relief and Chaos

The southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Haryana on Friday, signaling a much-anticipated arrival that is expected to reach Chandigarh and Punjab within two to three days, according to the meteorological department.

While areas like the National Capital Region, including Gurugram and Faridabad, enjoyed the rain, Faridabad hit a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius and Gurugram 31.5 degrees Celsius, meteorological data indicated.

However, the heavy downpour in Gurugram early Friday morning and the previous night resulted in severe flooding, particularly in residential zones, which caused significant traffic disruptions throughout the city.

The MeT forecast further monsoon progress in the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab over the next 2-3 days, predicting increased rainfall activity. Friday's maximum temperatures across the region hovered around normal limits.

Data showed Chandigarh had a high of 37.3 degrees Celsius, while in Haryana, temperatures varied: Ambala at 36.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 38 degrees Celsius, Karnal 34.5 degrees Celsius, Mahendragarh 35.5 degrees Celsius, and Rohtak 33.7 degrees Celsius. Punjab recorded highs with Patiala at 36 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 36.5 degrees Celsius, Ferozepur 37.5 degrees Celsius, and Amritsar 39 degrees Celsius.

