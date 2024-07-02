Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Claims 27 Lives

At least 27 people, including 25 women and 2 men, have died in a stampede at a religious event in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred about 200 km southeast of New Delhi, causing fear and sorrow in the local community. Authorities believe more deaths may be reported.

Tragic Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Claims 27 Lives
AI Generated Representative Image

At least 27 people have died in a stampede at a religious event in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened in a village in Hathras district, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of the national capital New Delhi. One local newspaper reported more people were feared dead. The dead included 25 women and two men, district medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi told Reuters by phone.

