Hurricane Beryl Threatens Jamaica: Survivors Brace for Major Storm

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, approaches Jamaica, leaving behind significant damage in the southeast Caribbean. With warnings in effect for multiple regions, islanders make preparations as life-threatening winds and storm surges are expected. Six deaths have already been reported, with widespread destruction anticipated.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:04 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl, a formidable Category 4 storm, is on a collision course with Jamaica, prompting urgent preparations as the storm edges closer after wreaking havoc in the southeast Caribbean, resulting in at least six deaths.

In Kingston, the urgency is palpable. Islanders have boarded up windows, removed boats from the water, and dismantled roadside advertising boards in anticipation of the storm's expected onslaught.

The US National Hurricane Centre reports that Beryl, with winds up to 145 mph, was about 185 miles east-southeast of Kingston by early Wednesday. Despite some projected weakening, it remains a major threat to Jamaica and the surrounding regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

