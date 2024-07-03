Northern California Wildfire Forces 13,000 to Evacuate Amid Extreme Heat

In Northern California, firefighters lined up to defend homes as helicopters poured water on an expanding wildfire. The blaze has led to the evacuation of at least 13,000 residents, with dangerous heat predicted to continue.

The Thompson fire ignited around noon on Tuesday, roughly 70 miles north of Sacramento, near Oroville in Butte County. By Wednesday morning, it had spread to nearly 4.7 square miles, sending a massive smoke plume into the sky and remaining zero percent contained.

Oroville, a city of about 20,000, declared a state of emergency late Tuesday. KCRA-TV reported the destruction of several homes, though no injuries were cited. Evacuation centers have been established in Butte County. The National Weather Service forecasted more extreme heat with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Tuesday night, the governor's office announced federal funding approval to aid firefighting efforts. Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the State Operations Center to coordinate California's response, dispatching mutual aid and supporting communities facing wildfire and extreme heat threats.

