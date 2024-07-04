Bihar’s Bridges in Crisis: 10th Collapse in Fortnight

Bihar is grappling with a severe infrastructure crisis, as the state witnessed its 10th bridge collapse within a fortnight, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The latest collapse was reported from Saran, a district that has already seen two bridges fall within the last 24 hours. District Magistrate Aman Samir confirmed that the structure, built 15 years ago, collapsed in the morning without causing any casualties.

The small bridge over the Gandaki river, located in Baneyapur block, was crucial for connectivity between Saran and neighboring Siwan district. 'The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but recent desilting work might have been a factor,' Samir told PTI.

On Wednesday, Saran district recorded bridge collapses in Janta Bazar and Lahladpur areas. Authorities have ordered a high-level investigation to identify the reasons behind these incidents. Locals speculate that heavy rainfall over the past few days could be a contributing factor.

In the past 16 days, 10 bridges have collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj districts. This latest incident follows a directive from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who urged road and rural works departments to survey all old bridges and ensure necessary repairs.

During a Wednesday meeting, the CM reviewed maintenance policies and stressed the need for immediate action plans from the concerned authorities.

