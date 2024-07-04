Hurricane Beryl Devastates Caribbean, Heads for Mexico

Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, severely impacting Jamaica, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm, which began as the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, has caused massive damage, leaving at least seven fatalities in its wake.

Despite weakening slightly, Beryl remains a significant threat as it heads towards Mexico's Caribbean coast. Authorities have set up shelters, evacuated coastal communities, and moved sea turtle eggs to safety. Meanwhile, tourists in Playa del Carmen and Tulum appeared to remain unfazed, enjoying nightlife even as the storm loomed.

Mexico's Navy is actively patrolling regions like Tulum to alert tourists in both Spanish and English about the impending danger. Beryl is anticipated to make landfall south of Tulum early Friday and could restrengthen over the Gulf of Mexico for a second strike near the Texas border.

