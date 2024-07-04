Left Menu

Hurricane Beryl Devastates Caribbean, Heads for Mexico

Hurricane Beryl wreaked havoc across the Caribbean, causing significant damage in Jamaica, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm is now heading towards Mexico's Caribbean coast, necessitating evacuations and preparations for further impact. Beryl's destructive path has already resulted in multiple fatalities and widespread damage.

PTI | Playadelcarmen | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:05 IST
Hurricane Beryl Devastates Caribbean, Heads for Mexico
AI Generated Representative Image

Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, severely impacting Jamaica, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm, which began as the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, has caused massive damage, leaving at least seven fatalities in its wake.

Despite weakening slightly, Beryl remains a significant threat as it heads towards Mexico's Caribbean coast. Authorities have set up shelters, evacuated coastal communities, and moved sea turtle eggs to safety. Meanwhile, tourists in Playa del Carmen and Tulum appeared to remain unfazed, enjoying nightlife even as the storm loomed.

Mexico's Navy is actively patrolling regions like Tulum to alert tourists in both Spanish and English about the impending danger. Beryl is anticipated to make landfall south of Tulum early Friday and could restrengthen over the Gulf of Mexico for a second strike near the Texas border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024