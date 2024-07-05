Environmental Toxins Linked to Depression in US Adults

According to a recent study, environmental toxins, including nicotine and various metals, are significantly associated with depressive symptoms in US adults. This research, conducted by a team including members from Peking University, relied on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination and Survey (NHANES).

The study revealed that inflammation resulting from these toxins may be a primary factor in the onset of depression-like symptoms. Researchers analyzed blood and urine samples from over 3,400 adults, assessing depression through the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9).

The findings emphasized that individuals with detectable levels of certain toxins like MHBMA2, a volatile organic compound, were at a 74% higher risk of experiencing depressive symptoms. Furthermore, men were found to be more susceptible to these adverse effects compared to women.