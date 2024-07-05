Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand Claims Lives and Disrupts Daily Life

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has led to catastrophic consequences over the past few days, causing significant disruptions and tragic incidents. A five-year-old child drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Dehradun, while a teenager was swept away by strong currents in a Haridwar rivulet, with his body yet to be found.

The incessant rain has triggered numerous landslides, blocking 88 rural motorable roads, two border roads, one state highway, and the national highway leading to the Badrinath temple. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway remains blocked at Lambagad, a known landslide-prone zone.

In Dehradun, continuous heavy rain has left many roads waterlogged. District Magistrate Sonika surveyed the affected areas to review the situation, directing public works officials to rectify drainage issues and instructing all officials to stay alert for emergencies.