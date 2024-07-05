Woman Narrowly Escapes Lift Plunge in Sector 84 Society

A woman narrowly escaped injury after a lift in a Sector 84 society plummeted to the ground on Friday afternoon, police reported.

The woman subsequently filed a complaint at Kherki Daula police station. She alleged that the incident occurred around 1:30 pm as she entered the lift on the 20th floor. After descending two or three floors, the lift malfunctioned and fell.

Following the incident, society residents gathered and went to the Kherki Daula police station, filing complaints against the builder and maintenance agency. They alleged that the lift's inspection renewal expired on June 15 and that the negligence of the builder and agency endangered lives.

'No one was injured in this accident. A probe is underway based on the complaint,' a senior police officer stated.