Himachal Pradesh Faces Deluge: Heavy Rainfall Causes Road Closures and Flash Flood Alerts

Torrential rains lashed various regions of Himachal Pradesh, prompting road closures and urgent alerts from the Met office for continued heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The Shimla Met office issued a 'yellow' alert for concentrated heavy rainfall alongside thunderstorm and lightning at specific spots on Saturday.

The Met office further cautioned about moderate flash floods in parts of Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla districts over the next 24 hours. This period of intense rain is expected to persist until July 11.

The weather office has also outlined potential damage scenarios, including harm to plantations, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses, traffic disruptions, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Palampur documented the highest rainfall at 128 mm, followed by Kataula (110 mm), Baijnath (95 mm), and others. Himachal Pradesh has already received 59% excess rain in July compared to the norm.

Sixty-four roads were closed, and 34 transformers disrupted due to heavy rainfall, according to the Emergency Operation Centre.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti saw the lowest night temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius, whereas Chamba was the hottest daytime location with 34.1 degrees Celsius.