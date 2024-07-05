Heavy Rainfall Triggers Tragedy, Rescues Across Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan has caused significant distress, leading to the unfortunate death of three individuals, including a toddler, in a wall collapse in Bikaner's Bichwal area.

Meanwhile, in Tonk, three individuals were rescued after being stranded in an overflowing stream, Malpura SHO Chenaram confirmed.

The Rajasthan Meteorological Centre recorded light to moderate rainfall across various districts, prompting the administration to declare school holidays for two days as a precautionary measure.