Heavy Rainfall Triggers Tragedy, Rescues Across Rajasthan
Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan has led to the tragic deaths of three people and the rescue of others stranded in overflowing streams. Significant rainfall has been recorded across multiple districts, causing rivers and dams to swell. The administration has declared school holidays as a precautionary measure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan has caused significant distress, leading to the unfortunate death of three individuals, including a toddler, in a wall collapse in Bikaner's Bichwal area.
Meanwhile, in Tonk, three individuals were rescued after being stranded in an overflowing stream, Malpura SHO Chenaram confirmed.
The Rajasthan Meteorological Centre recorded light to moderate rainfall across various districts, prompting the administration to declare school holidays for two days as a precautionary measure.
