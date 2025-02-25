Rising Tensions in the Gulf of Tonkin: China's Assertive Naval Drills
China commenced live-fire exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin shortly after Vietnam established a new territorial baseline in the area. While China targets the Beibu Gulf, tensions remain, particularly concerning competing claims in the South China Sea involving multiple countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.
China initiated live-fire drills in the Gulf of Tonkin on Monday, days following Vietnam's declaration of a new territorial line within the shared body of water. The exercises, according to China's Maritime Safety Administration, are focused on the Beibu Gulf and will continue until Thursday evening.
These developments coincide with Vietnam's last week's announcement of a maritime baseline in line with the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, reinforcing Vietnam's legal stance on its sovereignty in the Gulf of Tonkin. Despite existing maritime agreements, China and Vietnam dispute territories in the South China Sea, with recent aggressive incidents surfacing between the two nations.
China's territorial claims also overlap with those of the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, escalating regional tensions. Australia's and New Zealand's leaders expressed dissatisfaction with China's short-notice naval exercises, although noting no breach of international law occurred during the activities.
