Record-Breaking Heat Wave Grips Western U.S., Residents Seek Relief

A slow-moving and potentially record-setting heat wave is spreading across the Western U.S., according to the National Weather Service. Many residents are in search of cool havens as dangerously high temperatures envelop the region. The Southeast and Mid-Atlantic are also suffering from oppressive heat expected to last through Saturday.

The forecast includes widespread temperature records being tied or even broken, with the West Coast seeing triple-digit temperatures far above average. 'The duration of this heat is also concerning,' the weather service noted, as temperatures are expected to linger into next week.

In Portland, Sherri Thompson, 52, waited for a cooling center to open. Having lived in her car for three years, she's had previous health concerns due to the heat. 'I get worried. I don't want to have another heat stroke,' she said. Multnomah County set up a cooling center with capacity for 80 people to provide relief.

The blistering weather is expected to last at least through Monday, and may set a record for the longest stretch of triple-digit temperatures since 1941. Many homes lack air conditioning and city infrastructure exacerbates the heating issue, leading to dangerous conditions. Arizona's Maricopa County has already reported multiple heat-related deaths.

In Death Valley, temperatures are forecast to reach new extremes, nearing the official world record. Cooling centers and local ice rinks are seeing increased activity. Figure skaters flocked to Reno Ice Rink in Nevada, where many sought relief in the cool air. Similarly, Norfolk, Virginia, residents braved the heat for an outdoor farmer's market despite oppressive humidity.