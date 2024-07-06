Lightning Strikes Kill Nine in Bihar

Nine people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in six different districts of Bihar within the last 24 hours, according to officials on Saturday.

The fatalities occurred in Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran, and Supaul districts.

Expressing his sorrow, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased. The CM's Office released a statement noting that Jehanabad suffered the most with three deaths, followed by two in Madhepura and one each in East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran, and Supaul.

The Chief Minister also urged residents to heed advisories from the Disaster Management Department.

