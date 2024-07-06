Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Kill Nine in Bihar

Nine people were killed by lightning strikes across six districts in Bihar over the past 24 hours. Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, expressed his condolences and announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 4 lakh to each of the affected families. The public is urged to follow safety advisories.

Nine people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in six different districts of Bihar within the last 24 hours, according to officials on Saturday.

The fatalities occurred in Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran, and Supaul districts.

Expressing his sorrow, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased. The CM's Office released a statement noting that Jehanabad suffered the most with three deaths, followed by two in Madhepura and one each in East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran, and Supaul.

The Chief Minister also urged residents to heed advisories from the Disaster Management Department.

