Tragic Tunnel Collapse at Nepal Hydropower Project Amid Heavy Rains

Two workers lost their lives and ten others were injured in a tragic tunnel collapse at the Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project in Nepal, following heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Sindhupalchowk district when the dam side tunnel collapsed, burying 12 workers total. Rescue operations led to the recovery of the deceased and the injured were treated at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, heavy rains across the country have caused rivers to swell dangerously, resulting in missing persons and placing hundreds of homes at risk. Authorities have ramped up patrols to prevent further incidents.

