Tragic Tunnel Collapse at Nepal Hydropower Project Amid Heavy Rains
Two workers died and ten others were injured during heavy rain-induced collapses at the Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project tunnel in Nepal. The widespread rainfall also led to flooding, posing risks to over 600 homes and resulting in missing persons in other regions. Authorities have intensified patrolling to mitigate flood damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Two workers lost their lives and ten others were injured in a tragic tunnel collapse at the Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project in Nepal, following heavy rainfall over the weekend.
The incident occurred in Sindhupalchowk district when the dam side tunnel collapsed, burying 12 workers total. Rescue operations led to the recovery of the deceased and the injured were treated at a local hospital.
Meanwhile, heavy rains across the country have caused rivers to swell dangerously, resulting in missing persons and placing hundreds of homes at risk. Authorities have ramped up patrols to prevent further incidents.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monsoon Devastation: Over 2 Million Affected by Flooding in Northeastern Bangladesh
Cloudburst Causes Chaos in Itanagar: Landslides and Flooding Paralyze City
Cloudburst Causes Chaos in Itanagar: Landslides and Flooding Paralyze the City
US Faces Dual Threats: Flooding in Iowa, Heatwaves Across Nation
Rescue Operations in Swiss Valleys After Record Rainfall and Floods