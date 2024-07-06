Left Menu

Vice President Dhankar Highlights India’s Scientific Renaissance at IIST Convocation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar underscored India’s global acclaim in science and technology, attributing it to the nation’s significant advancements and visionary leadership. Speaking at the 12th IIST convocation in Kerala, Dhankar emphasized India’s rise as a major player in space exploration and its promising future in disruptive technologies.

Updated: 06-07-2024
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized India's global acclaim in science and technology during his speech at the 12th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Kerala. He stated that the nation's scientific progress gives a 'cutting edge' to its soft diplomacy and rise in foreign affairs.

Addressing graduates, their families, and faculty, Dhankar highlighted India's significant strides in space and technology, creating a 'special niche' globally. He reflected on India's journey from economic challenges to becoming a 'favourite place for opportunity and destination,' recognized by entities like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Dhankar lauded India's corruption-free ecosystem and supportive policies, which bolster the space sector and public-private partnerships. He cited visionary leadership as the driving force behind India's rise to one of the top global economies. Forecasting future growth, he projected India as a key player in space exploration and advanced technologies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

