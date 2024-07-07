Rescue Operations Underway after Building Collapse in Jharkhand

A two-storey building collapsed in Deoghar district, Jharkhand, early Sunday morning, trapping several people under the debris, according to officials.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which has been mobilized for the rescue operation, reported that one person has been rescued so far while two others are still feared trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the rescue mission, confirmed to PTI that significant efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the individuals still trapped. The building collapsed around 6 am in Deoghar town, prompting immediate emergency response.

